The government plans to raise the minimum wage next year. That is a year ahead of schedule. Insiders confirm reporting from the NOS † Due to high inflation, the lowest incomes are currently falling sharply.

In the coalition agreement, it has been agreed that the minimum wage will increase by 7.5 percent. That would happen step by step in 2024 and 2025. But during the consultations about the Spring Memorandum, the coalition parties agreed to start the increase next year. This is followed by two more years in which it continues to increase by the same percentage.

It has also been agreed that the link with the AOW will in any case be maintained with the first increase. In the coalition agreement, the link with the AOW had been dropped. This led to fierce protest from the opposition and the Senate even voted against decoupling the state pension and the minimum wage. The cabinet does not have a majority in the Senate.

Inflation

The coalition parties have been discussing the Spring Memorandum for several weeks now. It must be adjusted because billions more have been spent than planned. This is partly due to inflation (including compensation for the high energy bill) and financial cover has to be found for compensation for payers of the capital gains tax, with which billions of euros have been illegally collected in recent years. The House also wants more money for Defence.

The four ruling parties are expected to come to an agreement this week. The Spring Memorandum could then be approved by the Council of Ministers on Friday.

Unions critical

The trade union CNV calls it 'good news' in a reaction that the increase in the minimum wage is coming sooner, but is also critical at the same time. According to the union, it would be better to raise the minimum wage in one go now that prices are rising fast. The AOW must also remain fully linked to the minimum wage, according to CNV.

,, The water is increasingly on the lips of workers and retirees. Workers who need multiple jobs to make ends meet or go to the food bank,” said Vice-President Patrick Fey. “The CNV has already received many signals about this and has been asking for attention for this for months. We are therefore pleased that the cabinet is now taking the lead.”

FNV vice president Zakaria Boufangacha is also critical. “Another step towards a fairer minimum wage,” he wrote on Twitter. “But still far too little and far too late.”

