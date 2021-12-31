THE Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Friday (31), the Provisional Measure No. 1,091, of December 30, 2021, signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, which defines the value of the minimum wage, as of January 1, 2022, at R$ 1,212.

The ordinance also informs that the daily value of the minimum wage will correspond to BRL 40.40 and BRL 5.51, the hourly value.

In his speech, live, on a social network, this Thursday night (30), the President of the Republic had already announced the new minimum wage for 2022.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100.

The post Minimum wage will be R$ 1,212 as of tomorrow, it first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Minimum #wage #R1212 #tomorrow #ISTOÉ #MONEY