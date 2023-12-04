Minimum wage, the opposition pushes the proposal “from the back”: 4 unitary amendments

The oppositions are not giving up and are actually preparing to do battle in the Chamber on minimum salary. 4 unitary amendments were presented, to be voted on in the Chamber, al maxi-amendment of the majority which scuppers the opposition’s proposal on the minimum hourly wage of 9 euros, delivering a mandate to the government to find a mechanism within six months to guarantee ‘fair wages’, effectively canceling the minimum wage. THE 4 amendments are signed by the leaders of the five minority forces Pd, M5s, Avs, Più Europa and Action: Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Richetti, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli, Riccardo Magi and follow the opposition’s minimum wage proposal.

So, the minority forces – AGI reports – despite knowing they don’t have the numbers in the Chamber, they propose their bill again in the form of an amendment, with the aim of “inducing” the government to give a contrary opinion and the majority to vote against.

The Chamber of Chamber should proceed with the examination of the delegation to the government on the matter – the text that it effectively replaced, with a majority vote in the Labor Committee – in the late afternoon and proceed in the late evening while the final vote is expected to take place tomorrow morning. This is because, it is explained, several parliamentarians asked to be able to participate in the demonstration promoted by the Jewish community in Rome. Before the minimum wage, the Chamber will be busy with the decree containing urgent provisions for the Offices at the Court of Cassation regarding referendums, the agendas of which are being examined.

