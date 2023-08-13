The Democratic Party launches a national petition to sensitize the population, but also the majority, on the need for the minimum wage. «If you also think that in Italy you need to set a minimum wage, put your signature on it! After months of battle in parliament and outside, we went to a confrontation with the government to defend and explain our proposal on the minimum wage, but the right holds back, takes time and has no alternative proposal. 3 and a half million male and female workers are poor even if they work. They can’t wait. The unitary opposition law proposal does two fundamental things and concerns employees and the self-employed:

1. strengthens collective bargaining, because it enforces on all male and female workers in a sector the total remuneration envisaged by the collective agreement signed by the comparatively most representative organisations: in this way pirate contracts are opposed.

2. Set a threshold of 9 euros gross per hour as a minimum table, below which not even collective bargaining can go down. Otherwise it is not work but exploitation.

We need your support to get it through Parliament. It’s simple, it’s immediate, just sign the online petition on the salariomininosubito.it website or at the banquets that we will set up in the squares and at the Festa dell’Unità!», writes the secretary of the Democratic Party, launching the collection of signatures on the minimum wage on social networks.

Was there two days ago the meeting between the government and the opposition right on this topic.