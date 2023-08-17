Minimum wage, the war on numbers between oppositions and Cnel. For Brunetta’s institute, just 3% of salaried workers are interested

The political battle over minimum salary continues, while on the one hand the opposition has now gathered beyond 200 thousand signatures in favor of the measure from €9 per houron the other, the government Melons who studies alternatives and does not consider the measure the adequate solution to solve the problem. In the meantime, one appears – we read in La Stampa – study of the National Council of Economy and Labor (Cnel) which says they are about 60,000 Italian workers involved from the minimum wage. The emergency concerns in total 3% of salaried workers in Italy. That is, those who are employed in sectors such as cleaning, surveillance and help for the elderly.



The memory that reconstructs the situation of the world of poor work and the possible impact of the minimum wage was voted on by the 65 members of the CNEL and part of division into two categories: the approx 14 million workers that have signed a valid contract by the union. And the so-called pirate contracts. Which instead are of interest about 387 thousand workers. Among these, the categories in emergency are precisely those listed by the institution led by Renato Brunette.

