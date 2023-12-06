With 153 votes in favor, 118 against and 3 abstentions, the Chamber approved the law containing delegations to the Government regarding workers’ compensation and collective bargaining as well as control and information procedures, the result of a majority amendment to the original bill of the opposition on the minimum wage, withdrawn yesterday. The measure now passes to the Senate for consideration.

After the intervention of Walter Rizzetto of Fdi who closed the explanations of vote by throwing accusations at the opposition, the brawl broke out in the chamber. The rotating president Fabio Rampelli suspended the session.

Protest in opposition halls. The deputies of Pd, M5S, Action, More Europe and the Green Left Alliance raised signs in the chamber of the Chamber against the reduction of the minimum wage. ‘Not in my name’, we read in some of these. Meanwhile, while the vote is underway, the opposition is shouting ‘shame’.