Minimum wage, the meeting between Giorgia Meloni and the oppositions on Friday 11 August. But it’s all uphill

These are ‘fiery’ days for the dossier on minimum salary. Although the discussion on the opposition law proposal will only resume in September in the Chamber, a deadline has instead been set for tomorrow, Friday 11 August meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the leaders of the opposition at Palazzo Chigi. However sparks are expected, as each party has its own view on the subject of low wages and, after the closure of Melonsthe oppositions wonder what utility the planned confrontation has.

The opposition parties (Partito Democratico, Movimento 5 Stelle, Action, +Europe, Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra Italiana) with the exception of Italia Viva presented a text – the first signature Giuseppe Conte – which indicates in 9 euros gross the minimum wage value which replaces, where necessary, the lower one envisaged by the various collective agreements. The threshold is updated annually by a special commission. More specifically, the bill therefore leaves the task of establishing the pay scales to collective bargaining and the trade unions, with the constraint, however, that the pay cannot be less than 9 euros per hour for the minimum hourly salary (TEM) .

The controversy of the oppositions after Meloni’s speech

“President Meloni reiterates her no to the minimum wage, so the question arises spontaneously: what did she summon us to do? We will tell President Meloni that in 21 out of 27 European countries the minimum wage exists to give an answer to the precariousness of work and to people who are underpaid”. So Angelo Bonellico-spokesman of Europa Verde and deputy Avs.

Subscribe to the newsletter

