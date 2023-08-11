Minimum wage, summit with the opposition. But the confrontation starts uphill, and it is already controversial

The anticipation for the new government-opposition confrontation: the hot topic of the minimum wage on the table which for days has divided the various political fronts, as well as the extension of bargaining and corporate welfare and the reform of the tax wedge with ten billion available. Although the discussion on the opposition law proposal will only resume in September in the Chamber, for today, Friday 11 August, a meeting was in fact scheduled between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the leaders of the opposition at Palazzo Chigi. However, sparks are expected, as each party has its own view on the issue of low wages, e Melons despite having opened a dialogue to increase salaries, he expressed his views perplexity on the proposal of Pd, M5s, Avs and Third Pole.

Minimum wage, Calenda: “Enough with the logic of the barricades”

Carlo Calenda claims that “it was us from Action” who asked Giorgia Melons the meeting on the minimum wage and to having “worked to build this table” and, on Radio Anch’io on Rai Radio 1, reiterated that “politics cannot simply be everyone on their side of the barricade waving a flag”. The leader of Azione then stresses that “to address the issue of poor work we need to involve the government because we don’t have the numbers to do it alone” and invites “to go to this meeting with a constructive spirit and evaluate the government’s positions”.

“I don’t consider the risk of the ‘catwalk’ – explains Calenda – because when politicians demonstrate that they know how to sit together and discuss, they set a good example for the country, especially if they do it in the summer when they generally do something else”. Of course, he admits, “the risk of not being able to come up with a common position is very high also because – he warns – there is a tendency, on the part of the right and left, in general, to each remain in their positions and wave a flag”.

