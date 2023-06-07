Edda Ribeiroi

06/06/2023 – 18:01

The minimum wage needed to support a family should be R$6,652.09. This is what the DIEESE (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) report shows. The survey also indicates that, compared to April prices, the basic basket in May was cheaper in 11 Brazilian capitals, with the biggest drop in Brasília (-1.90%).

To calculate the average value of the minimum wage, the institute considers the price of the cheapest capital – which, this month, was São Paulo – and establishes the value of each expense of a family with 4 people, with food, health, clothing, transportation , among other basic necessities. Currently, the minimum salary in Brazil is R$1,320, which is 5.04 times lower than what is considered sufficient.

Comparison of basket values ​​between May 2022 and May 2023 showed that 14 capitals had price increases, with variations ranging from 0.98% in Aracaju to 7.03% in Fortaleza.

Three other cities showed decrease: Recife (-1.47%), Curitiba (-1.38%) and Florianópolis (-0.90%).

In the first five months of the year, the cost of the basic food basket increased in 11 capitals, with emphasis on the rates of Aracaju (6.28%), Belém (4.75%) and Salvador (4.14%). The decreases varied between -4.24%, in Belo Horizonte, and -0.40%, in Rio de Janeiro.

Cheapest beef and oil

Dieese also measured the price of basic foodstuffs. The highlight in the fall goes to beef, which was cheaper per kg in 14 cities. In 12 months, all cities had a decrease in the average value, with emphasis on São Paulo (-9.47%).

Another item that was more affordable on the shelves was soy oil, which dropped the price in all capitals. The setbacks ranged from

-14.30%, in Aracaju, and -2.42%, in Goiânia.

Outside the curve, tomatoes and milk registered high, along with butter. In the case of milk, the highest monthly increases occurred in Belém (4.80%) and Fortaleza (3.77%). For butter, the highest rise was in Salvador (2.87%).























