“We have reached 300,000 signatures for the minimum wage”: announced the national secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein at the Unity party in Castiglione del Lago. “We must go ahead and insist,” he added. Schlein underlined the “turning point” that took place in the party secretariat “which has decided to put quality and decent work at the centre”. “It’s time to wage war on pirate contracts,” he said again.

«We continue to insist on the minimum wage – Schlein said again – that we must strengthen collective bargaining and enforce against all male and female workers in a sector the total remuneration envisaged by the most representative contract of that sector. It’s time to wage war on pirate contracts that condemn entire sectors and generations to precariousness. We can’t afford it.”

Sbarra: the start of a discussion is appreciated

«We appreciated this start of confrontation between the government majority and the opposition forces. It is an important initiative, finally a discussion is opening in our country to discuss in-work poverty, precariousness, the question of wages”. The general secretary of the Cisl, Luigi Sbarra, said this on the sidelines of a meeting at the Rimini Meeting, according to which «the hope is that the political forces, in a bipartisan profile, will be able to find convergences and open and broaden the discussion also to social partners”. In the opinion of the trade unionist, «having put the Cnel in place to build assessments from a technical and preliminary point of view that can then be used by Parliament is a positive aspect that we feel we can share. I confirm the approach of the CISL: we must face this burning wage question in our country, we must put in place initiatives aimed at renewing all public and private contracts, and at cutting taxes on income from employment and pensions”. Therefore, he concluded, «on the minimum wage, we think that the discussion is positive and important: I prefer to talk about a decent wage and a fair wage, which can be resolved with an intervention that strengthens collective bargaining and encourages union relations, on a such an important issue for our country and for the Italian labor market».

Gasparri, 300,000 signatures? Collection failure

«I am surprised by the failure of the left to collect signatures on the salary. In fact, I thought that a simple campaign, even if illusory, based on an easy-to-answer question, like do you want higher or lower salaries?, deceptive but with an obvious reply, would have collected tens of millions of yeses. Instead the signatures would be just 300 thousand, including, as we have seen, the many false subscriptions. Poor Schlein and Conte. The Italians have understood that they are storytellers. After all, the former councilor of Emilia has already demonstrated his incapacity in the territory of his region. Which is now followed by the sensational flop on signatures ». Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri says so.