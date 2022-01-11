The minimum wage, set at R$ 1,212 for this year, does not replace the inflation of 2021, because the readjustment of the national salary floor, of 10.02%, is below the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which registered increase of 10.16% last year. Inflation data were released on Tuesday (11).

In this scenario, the minimum wage should rise to R$ 1,229 to restore inflation, as determined by the Constitution.

However, this is the second year in a row that the increase in the minimum wage floor falls short of the inflation accumulated annually. This was because the government incorporated, this year, R$ 1.62 referring to the 2020 inflation that had not been included in the 2021 readjustment – the Law allows leaving the difference to the next year.

According to the government, each BRL 1 more in the minimum wage generates expenses of BRL 364.8 million with social benefits and Social Security, which are linked to the national floor.

