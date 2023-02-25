Reserve budget BRL 6.8 billion for real increase in 2023, government will stop spending BRL 2.2 billion from January to April

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided that the minimum wage will rise from the current R$1,302 to R$1,320 as of May. The measure will result in an impact of BRL 4.4 billion on public accounts in 2023, according to a survey by IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Senate forwarded to the Power360.

Data from the Ministry of Finance and the IFI show that each R$ 1 more in the minimum wage increases the Union’s costs by R$ 390 million per year. This year’s Budget reserves R$ 6.8 billion for a real increase in the national floor.

According to IFI, the government will save R$ 2.2 billion from January to April.

On February 16, Lula confirmed the new readjustment in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazil. The Chief Executive also justified the fact that he did not grant the increase in early 2023 due to the entry of new beneficiaries into Social Security.

The president’s intention is to institute a policy to value the minimum wage. The 1st step was taken on January 18, during a meeting with trade union centrals at the Planalto Palace. On the occasion, Lula created a working group to debate the matter.

In the 1st month of government, the minimum wage increased from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,302, which represented an increase above inflation of 1.41%. It was in Lula’s 1st term, in 2006, that the floor had a significant real gain of 13.04%.

With the new value in May 2023, the minimum wage will have gained above inflation of 2.8%. It is the biggest real increase since 2012, when it was 7.59%, according to the Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

The new salary, however, differs from the R$ 1,343 proposed by the centrals.

in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), the minimum wage has lost purchasing power. In 2019, already under the Presidency of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the real gain was 1.14%, but, in January 2020, the floor was below inflation by 0.36%.

budget allocation

On December 21, 2022, the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 126 released around BRL 170 billion for Lula to spend on campaign promises. One concerns the real increase in the minimum wage.

The new value of R$ 1,320 was already included in the budget’s economic parameters. Lula, however, decided for the readjustment from May 1st, when Labor Day is celebrated.

Weight of Social Security

Jeferson Bittencourt, economist at Asa Investmentsassesses that the value foreseen in the 2023 Budget for social security benefits, which influence the impact caused by raising the floor, is “very underrated”. According to him, there was “significant growth in the number of beneficiaries after sending the budget bill“in August 2022.

“It is estimated that the correction of this gap could imply an increase of up to R$ 15 billion in social security expenditure. Furthermore, the higher level of the minimum wage, associated with a new real growth rule, will have important structural implications for a possible new expenditure rule to be introduced in the new fiscal framework.”declared to Power360.

Recomposition of the minimum wage

The recomposition policy changed in the Bolsonaro government, which started to consider only the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which measures the inflation of Brazilian families with an income of up to 5 minimum wages.

Before that, the rule considered the previous year’s inflation plus the GDP growth of 2 years ago. It was like this from 2005 to 2018.

At the end of 2004, in his 1st term, Lula instituted the National Minimum Wage Council, aiming at a valuation policy. Comprised of government, employers’ and workers’ representatives, the collegiate created a proposal to readjust the floor based on this model.

In 2011, the then president, Dilma Rousseff (PT), instituted a policy of valuing the national floor based on the Law 12,382which established readjustments from 2012 to 2015 with a similar rule.

A Law 13,152 of 2015 defined new readjustments for the minimum wage from 2016 to 2019 and continued the appreciation policy. The tendency is for the Lula government to resume the model that considers the inflation of the previous year and the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for an appreciation of the salary.

New expenses with functionalism

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services proposed on Thursday (Feb 16) a 7.8% readjustment to the Executive’s staff. The percentages are above the 6% guaranteed in this year’s Budget.

The forecast was for a staggered increase in the salary of civil servants:

February 2023: 6%;

February 2024: 6%;

February 2025: 6.13%.

A new round of negotiations is scheduled for next week.

The information in this post was previously published by Drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360. Learn more about drive here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information of power and politics.