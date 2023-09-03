Budget sent to Congress suggests an amount of BRL 1,421, up 7.7% compared to the current level of BRL 1,320

The proposed minimum wage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for 2024 will have a cost of BRL 39.4 billion to public coffers. The Budget sent to Congress on Thursday (31.Aug.2023) suggests the value of BRL 1,421. It represents a rise of BRL 101 compared to the current level of BRL 1,320.

In percentage terms, the variation will be 7.7%. This is because the government considered a new formula To raise the minimum wage:

inflation – accumulated in the 12 months ended in November of the year prior to the readjustment;

accumulated in the 12 months ended in November of the year prior to the readjustment; economic growth – the result of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the 2 previous years. For 2024, the result of 2022 will be considered.

The minimum wage has an impact on the Budget because every R$ 1 real increase, indexed expenses (retirements, pensions and other social security benefits) increase R$ 389.8 millionaccording to the government’s internal projection.

There is also an indirect cost for the entire public administration, such as higher expenses with outsourced employees. In the case of states and city halls, the ripple effect is the same.

In the government’s assessment, by proposing a real increase for the base, average income will tend to rise more intensively in the long term.

Before, in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, the proposals for readjusting the minimum wage only contemplated the variation in inflation (without a real increase). The justification at the time was that the wage increase was due to greater productivity in the economy – and to save money.

Most workers earn more than the minimum. The average monthly remuneration of Brazilian workers reached R$ 2,921 in June. The number appears in Pnad (Continuous National Household Sample Survey).

The new formula, on the other hand, represents a challenge for the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to reach the goal of closing the gap in public accounts in 2024. Next year’s Budget has not even been approved and the government already needs an adjustment of R$ 168.5 billion on the revenue side. Spending cuts are not expected.

HISTORIC

In 2023, Lula’s 1st year in the current legislature, there were 2 increases to the minimum:

BRL 1,302 – to those who received the floor in January, February, March and April;

– to those who received the floor in January, February, March and April; BRL 1320 – From may;

In 2022, the value was R$ 1,212. It jumped 7.4% at the beginning of the year, to R$ 1,302. With the decision to raise the minimum wage to R$1,320, the readjustment is now 8.9%. The annual cost: BRL 40.8 billion.

Hover over the graph below to view the values: