A meeting that risks being inconclusive, at most interlocutory. At least given the premises. This afternoon Giorgia Meloni will receive the opposition at Palazzo Chigi (only Matteo Renzi absent) on the minimum wage, but all the knots, they say, remain unresolved. Because no one, until now, seems willing to back down from their positions. Translated: at the moment no ‘drop point’ is visible. So much so that many, even among those who will be among the participants today, wonder about the usefulness of the summit, which already appears ‘marked’, given that Pd, M5S, Azione, Più Europa and Avs, albeit with different nuances, do not they are willing to give in on their proposed minimum wage by law.

“We’re going to Palazzo Chigi, but it must be clear that if for the government it’s just a question of recovering space and visibility on a story where they have objectively gone into difficulty, that’s not good”, warns the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicholas Fratoianniparliamentarian of the Left Green Alliance, who remarks: ”Meloni summons us on August 11 and two days before a video comes out to reiterate the same things we have heard in recent weeks, moreover inaccurate things that are the result, at best I hope so , of a failure to read our text”. Carlo calendar he expects ”with Meloni to seriously discuss a problem that affects 3 and a half million citizens, who work a lot and don’t make ends meet”.

“On the minimum wage, the majority have few ideas, but confused and, in some cases, counterproductive”, warns the coordinator of the Committee for Labor Policies of the 5 Star Movement, Nunzia Catalfowho accuses the premier of not having read the text of the opposition: ”Meloni continues to repeat that setting a mandatory minimum threshold by law would cause a downward fall in wages, when in our pdl, which appears evident has not in the least seen and which we hope he will read in view of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi, it is written exactly the opposite”.

In particular, the former Minister of Labor asks for an account and clarity on the words of Claudio Durigon: “Undersecretary for Labor Durigon has launched a series of proposals: we don’t know if they are those of the League or shared between the majority and the government”. there is a doubt that the premier’s move is more media than content, according to the secretary of +Europa Riccardo Magi, he will also be at the table and warns: “If the day serves only as a showcase for the government, obviously we will not fall for it and the Italians will not fall for it”. Magi’s “suspect” is that the appointment is just a media stunt before the summer break”.