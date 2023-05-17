Social benefits run the risk of “disappearing” in Venezuela as a “protection figure” if the government’s wage policy is maintained, which consists of paying extra bonuses while keeping the minimum wage frozen, the basis for calculating unemployment insurance and other benefits, according to academics and workers.

Despite thousands of protests in recent months demanding a wage increase, the dictator Nicolás Maduro announced the payment of two bonuses in the total amount of US$ 70 (R$ 343) per month, while the minimum wage was maintained at 130 bolivars, a value established since March 2022. This value, which corresponded to US$ 29.68 (R$ 145.77), was reduced by 82% to the current US$ 5.10 (R$ 25.04) due to the devaluation.

Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of the Federation of Health Workers (Fetrasalud) and member of the Venezuelan Trade Union Network, told EFE that the official policy, which he considers “precarious wages”, affects “all clauses” of contracts related to labor benefits .

“If there is no salary, you cannot have social benefits (…) in the same way, there are no decent pensions or pensions, you do not have a fair collective contract. If there is no salary, you cannot give your family dignity” , said the trade unionist.

end of salary

For Zambrano, “there is no salary” as established in the Constitution, according to which “it has to be decent and enough to at least eat”, which he considers one of the main causes of the Venezuelan diaspora, estimated at more than seven million people. , according to the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants in Venezuela (R4V).

The union leader pointed out that this policy began in 2018, when some “clauses, such as (the one establishing the monthly premium to pay for) transportation, which were historic, were eliminated, while others were reduced in percentage, which represented an attack on workers’ rights”.

The government also reduced the frequency of salary increases, which were kept frozen so that, in Zambrano’s opinion, “social benefits are not generated”.

Workers, he added, are demanding a salary indexed to the dollar so that it does not lose value due to the devaluation – which has been 83% since March 2022 in relation to that currency – and so that the benefits “become true family savings, with which they can live with dignity, something they will continue to demand in the streets”.

According to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflicts (OVCS), of the 2,814 protests documented during the first three months of this year, 2,165 were to demand labor rights, an increase of 209% compared to the same period in 2022, when there were 700 demonstrations.

The president of the Federation of Teachers (FVM), Carmen Márquez, recently rejected the fact that Maduro did not approve “the increase in the minimum wage that all workers expected, but which was based on giving bonuses that really do not allow them to survive, when the basic food basket exceeds US$ 500 (R$ 2,455)”, according to independent estimates.

Social protection at risk

The National Academy of Economic Sciences (ANCE) warned that the decision to keep the minimum wage frozen “seriously compromises the existence of the already very fragile social protection system in Venezuela”.

“As the sovereign currency, the bolivar, continues to weaken relative to other monetary assets, the purchasing power of the minimum wage (which is still fixed in bolivars), like its equivalent in other currencies, will be reduced” , stated the academy.

“This will end up leading to the disappearance of the minimum wage as a protective figure, as well as pensions, a benefit that, by law, is granted in amounts equal to the minimum wage, extra pay and severance pay”, assessed the agency.

The government, for its part, insisted that international sanctions affect the ability to pay better wages.

Maduro assured that a “strategy” is being developed that consists of “increasing” these bonuses to move forward, in the “next months”, and prepare for the moment when the government has “the national income to deal a definitive blow to the recovery of workers’ wages and general income”.