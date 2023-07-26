The line of dialogue on the minimum wage passes, which will arrive in the Chamber on Thursday 27 July. No amendments were voted on at the meeting in the Labor Commission of the Chamber, including the one suppressing the provision presented by the united oppositions.

“The session of the Labor Commission tonight went as planned. We will go to the Chamber – explained the President Walter Rizzetto (FdI) in a note – without the mandate to the rapporteur and without having voted on the amendments. This presupposes that the majority intend to speak on the topic and then return to the Commission as soon as possible to study this and other proposals that will also come from the majority”.

Satisfied the members of the Brothers of Italy for which “pass the Meloni line. The text arrives directly in the classroom as, in the Labor Committee, all the political forces have agreed that with more time it will be possible to arrive at a proposal resulting from the discussion hoped for by the Prime Minister. The increase in workers’ payrolls is a priority for Fratelli d’Italia which in fact has acted, since the beginning of the legislature, in this field starting from a record cut in the tax wedge”.

“We go to the classroom with our text“, rejoices Arturo Scotto, Pd group leader in the Labor commission. And the M5S group leader in the Labor commission in the Chamber Valentina Barzotti underlines how “the fact that in the end, in the Labor commission, the suppressive amendment to our pdl for the introduction of the minimum wage proposed by the majority was not voted on is the a clear sign that the strategy of the opposition has worked“.

“The pdl will go to the Chamber on Thursday and we hope that the majority intends to discuss it on the merits, without resorting to subterfuge or postponements. The theme of poor work exists, it is not a slogan as Prime Minister Meloni says but concerns 4 million male and female workers. Therefore, it must be addressed immediately. Our proposal is clear: enhancement of ‘healthy’ collective bargaining and a minimum threshold of dignity at 9 gross euros per hour. Let’s approve it as soon as possible: it is the country that asks us for it”.