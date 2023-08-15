Minimum wage, Landini: “Inequalities have increased after a year of Meloni government”

The hot autumn of government will also pass by the question of minimum salary. The opposition (Renzi excluded), is really everything on the subject compact and now to push on this provision comes the attack of the CGIL. The secretary’s words were harsh Landini against the government with a dig aimed at the prime minister Melons and to your exclusive holidays in Puglia. “If the government, instead of lock up in resorts– says Landini to La Stampa – if he listened to people who can’t go on holiday, he would understand why the piazza del October 7 in Rome it will be full. In this year of government there have been no responses to our platforms, only fake meetings and the inequalities have increased“.

The secretary of the CGIL sees “falling wages and pensions, growing profits, uncontrolled prices and tariffs, cuts in health care and education, nothing on pensions, growing precariousness and poverty, up to the cutting of Pnrr investments. The government wants also overturn the Constitution with differentiated autonomy, presidentialism and the attack on the autonomy of the judiciary“.

