The Government of Venezuela announced an increase of 177.78% of the integral minimum wage. President Nicolás Maduro wanted to show his ‘solidarity’ with the working class on Labor Day. The economic rise comes in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic where the number of infections continues to grow.

Salary increase

The Comprehensive minimum wage is located at 10 million bolivars, equivalent to $ 3.54, as of May 1. This increase comes from the sum of the Base Salary, 7 million bolivars, and the Tickets Basket, 3 million bolivars. The increase will also “impact the salary tables of all sectors.”

“The present day, May 1, a minimum wage increase of 7 million bolivars and the socialist ticket basket come into effect (food voucher) at 3 million bolivars, configuring what we call the minimum legal income of 10 million bolivars, “said Labor Minister Eduardo Piñate.

The minimum base salary was located at 1,800,000 bolivars, 0.63 dollars, and the food bonus had the same amount, so the minimum comprehensive income was 3,600,000 bolivars until April 30. In addition, the release of new bonds is expected in the Patria Platform to help the most vulnerable people due to the pandemic.