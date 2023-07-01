In recent months, the InOltre Association has dedicated itself to drafting a bill that would unite the world of free and independent associations on unitary positions. The promoting committee is made up of the following associations: InOltre Alternativa Progressista, Primavera degli Studenti, University Coordination Link, UDU Union of University Students, Movimento Italiani Senza Cittadinanza, Friday For Future Italia, Medium Student Network, Student Union, Student Federation, Questa è Rome, Left Youth Movement, Republic of Interns, Acta Association of Freelancers, ALS Association of Freelancers and Cogita (association of trainee lawyers).

We welcome the text of the law that the oppositions have reached today, noting how the general structure of the unitary proposal of the oppositions and the text of the associations present various assonances and affinities. The associations involved in the drafting of certain issues and concepts have been promoting for a long time and finding that today they are widely shared positions, comforts on the fact that the action of stimulation and sensitization carried out has in any case produced common ground.

The InOltre Association presented the text in June 2022 to the PD Eurodeputies, then met with the members of the PD Labor Commission of the Chamber and had a fruitful discussion with Maria Cecilia Guerra and Marta Bonafoni, respectively head of Labor and head of the Third Sector of the PD Secretariat. We are convinced that having supported the candidacy of Elly Schlein Secretary and her management team is showing her evidence and her fruits. The change of pace impressed by the new Secretary in relations with the trade unions and with the opposition is undeniable. When the federative effort starts from content and merit, it overcomes all obstacles. Great credit goes to the Labor Manager Maria Cecilia Guerra who has never failed to listen to our associations, in order to give citizenship to our requests as well. Last week we sent our intellectual contribution to all the opposition parties, asking that our proposals be given citizenship.

We can express satisfaction on the following points:

1. Collective agreements as the main instrument of wage regulation

2. Raising of lower collective agreements

3. Validity of collective agreements until their renewal (ultraactivity)

4. Extension of the measures to self-employed and not only subordinate jobs

5. Creation of a minimum wage adjustment commission

6. Without prejudice to the more favorable effects for higher contracts

There remain unresolved issues in the proposal including the issue of representation and apprenticeships, the condition of youth must be taken seriously into consideration and we hope that the discussion on these two fronts can be recovered in subsequent steps, but today it is a great result for the PD and the Full left.

On the other hand, we know the resistance of the parliamentary majority on the subject, we do not understand the choice of Italia Viva to withdraw from a unitary text which could in any case be amended later without dividing the field of action. However, the parliamentary numbers and the government’s resistance on the subject lead us to proceed in society by carrying forward a popular initiative proposal with a collection of signatures throughout Italy to keep the pressure on the government high, in addition to the good work achieved with the text sole of the oppositions.