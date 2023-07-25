Forza Italia: not the minimum wage assumed by the opposition but a double intervention, which adjusts the “pirate contracts” to the wages set by the collective labor agreements

Fi presents its own counter-proposal to support low wages, not the minimum wage hypothesized by the opposition but a double intervention, which adjusts the “pirate contracts” to the wages set by the collective labor agreements of similar categories and which deducts the payroll items other than the basic salary, i.e. overtime, thirteenth and so on. The party coordinator explained it at the press conference Antonio Tajani, the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli and the deputies Chiara Tenerini and Rosaria Tassinari, members of the work commission in Montecitorio. “Inflation makes Italian wages too low – explained Tajani – we have set ourselves the problem of how to increase the wages of our workers”. With Fi’s proposal, it is explained, incomes of up to 25 thousand euros could have an annual increase of between one thousand and one thousand and five hundred euros.

Tajani explained: “The best way to try to give rich wages to employees is to use collective bargaining. You know well that in Italy 90% of workers have a collective bargaining agreement, but a part has inadequate contracts, sometimes they are even pirated agreements, indecent contracts that pay the worker unacceptably. This is why our bill contains the idea of ​​adapting all workers’ salaries to the collective bargaining agreements, based on the news the INPS“. It is a question of “making sure that those who do not have a national collective agreement made by trade unions and employers’ organizations, the ‘pirate contracts’, are absolutely adapted. It’s a way to raise salaries that aren’t included in collective bargaining”. Then, the other tool envisaged in Fi’s pdl is “a process that begins with a reduction in taxes on salaries beyond the salary. A way to give the worker more than he receives today. From the calculations we have made, it could be an annual increase of between one thousand and two thousand euros”.

