AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/04/2024 – 19:06

The minimum wage for many fast food restaurant workers in California rose this Monday (1st) from 16 to 20 dollars (about 81 to 101 reais) per hour, one of the highest in the United States.

The rule enacted last year by Democratic Governor Gavin Newson applies to establishments without table service or with reduced table service, and which have at least 60 units across the country.

While the increase was welcomed by workers, it could also affect prices in this western state that already has a high cost of living.

In California, more than half a million people work in the 'fast food' sector, at globally recognized chains or smaller local brands.

Tia Koonse, manager of legal and policy research at the University of California, Los Angeles, says the majority of workers in this industry are women and people of color, with an average annual salary of $25,800, far below the state average of 43,000 dollars (217,400 reais).

“There is a misconception that those who work in fast food are teenagers, for a few bucks,” he told reporters. “But the reality is that well over half are over 25, and for a quarter of these workers, this is actually their main breadwinner.”

Some chains have already indicated that they will have to raise prices and warned that higher wages could end up costing jobs.

Economists are divided on the effects of the minimum wage per hour, set at $7.25 (37 reais) at the federal level, although it varies greatly from state to state.

According to a recent study by the Congressional Budget Office, raising the federal minimum to $17 could help 18 million people over the next five years, but could cost 700,000 jobs.

Koonse argues that California's layoffs are unlikely and unnecessary. The state “has already added 142,000 jobs in the fast food industry since the minimum wage began rising in 2015,” she said.

Outlets in some more expensive California cities are already paying their employees more than $20 an hour, whether due to local rules or market forces, he explained.