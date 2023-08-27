MINIMUM WAGE: DURIGON, ‘FIXING IT BY LAW IS HARMFUL FOR EVERYONE’

“The salary set by law is harmful to everyone”. This was stated by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour, Claudio Durigon, during ‘La piazza’ by Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica.

Pensions: Durigon (League), Quota 41 not this year but it is in the program

“We have a five-year” government “prospect, we certainly have pension reform as our objective. We need the certainty of flexibility on the way out. The unions have made the request for Quota 41, we also have it in our program. We will work on it, it won’t be this year most likely because we have other priorities, but we’ll certainly be putting this formula into action soon.” This was stated by Claudio Durigon, Northern League undersecretary for Labour, at ‘La Piazza’, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). “Pensions are an important issue for our country. Giving strength to the outgoing flexibility market is a fundamental element. We are evaluating how to widen the meshes that are quite narrow. We will also do it with thematic tables also with the unions to find adequate solutions “, he stressed.

Rdc: Durigon (Lega), a lot of demagoguery, there are job opportunities

Have you found a square on Citizenship Income? “Yes. I’ve heard a lot of demagoguery about this. We have done what was needed by the Rdc. We have given category and age limits to people who can get back into the game and who can look for a job. There are possibilities, we need matching supply and demand, guidance, training, strengthening ETS. For example, you don’t know how much work the Strait Bridge can provide, which is a unique opportunity”. This was stated by Claudio Durigon, Northern League undersecretary for Labour, at ‘La Piazza’, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi).

L.Balance: Durigon (League), we want to strengthen the wedge cut

, undersecretary of the Northern League for Labour, at ‘La Piazza’, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi).Durigon “Since May 1st, the opposition has railed against us, because we have given added value to wages, cutting the wedge never seen before. Today we want to strengthen it financially and we want to continue with” the fight against “poor work, giving extra strength to bargaining, eliminating the contractual dumping which in some way has certainly ruined a large part of the bargaining. These are issues that we also want to resolve together, but without demagoguery. The salary set by law is harmful for everyone”. Claudius said so

