Usually, people who earn a minimum wage do not pay Income Tax (ISR)because the tax authority considers that it is a very low income, which, if taxed with interest, would affect the ability of that worker to cover their most basic needs.

In accordance with what is established in the article 90 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the “minimum wage is the lowest amount that the worker must receive in cash for the services rendered in a working day”.

The same document establishes that: The minimum wage must be sufficient to meet normal needs of one or a head of family in the material, social and cultural order, and to provide the compulsory education of the children.

Cases to withhold ISR from the minimum wage:

According to article 97 of the Federal Labor Law, minimum wages may not be subject to compensation, discount or reduction, except in the following cases:

Alimony pensions decreed by the competent authority.

Payment of income, whose deduction cannot be greater than 10% of salary

Payments to cover any credit granted by Infonavit for the acquisition, construction, repair, expansion or improvement of dwelling houses. In the above cases, the LFT indicates that these discounts must have been freely accepted by the worker and may not exceed 20 percent of the salary.

Likewise, discounts are applied for Infonacot payments, which should not exceed 10 percent of the total salary.

Year after year, minimum wages are set by a National comission made up of representatives of workers, employers and the government.

It is also important to note that certain municipalities in the northern part of the country, on the border with the United States, have higher minimum wagesdue to the scarcity of the region.