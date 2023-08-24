“You change your mind in life. But when you do, you explain why and avoid accusing others of populism”

“Today on his social networks Matthew Renzi explains why who proposes the minimum salary legal at 9 euros ago del populism. In this video, Matteo Renzi explains why the legal minimum wage is between 9 and 10 euros. You change your mind in life. But when you do, you explain why and avoid accusing others of populism. Also because the essence of populism is to propose things in the electoral campaign to get votes, which are abandoned immediately afterwards”. He writes it on X (ex Twitter) Charles Calendaleader of Action, re-proposing a video in which Matteo Renzi said he was in favor of the minimum wage.

Minimum wage, Renzi: poverty can be fought by lowering taxes on labour – “Whoever wants to fight poverty lowers taxes on businesses, increases investments in culture and health, closes the season of subsidies. In a word: those who want to fight poverty engage in politics, not limit themselves to slogans”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia viva, wrote it on Facebook, relaunching his editorial today on the Reformist. “Just as economists like Esther Duflo – said the former prime minister – were winning the Nobel Prize by explaining how the fight against poverty required educational, health, cultural efforts, our populists inaugurated a season in which the fight against poverty was announced, not fought, it had to be done with slogans and not with politics. There is a common thread between Luigi Di Maio who, surrounded by his Grillini colleagues, announces from the terrace of Palazzo Chigi ‘we have abolished poverty’ and Giuseppe Conte who, surrounded by colleagues from the wide field, explains in the Sala Verde that the drawing minimum wage law is the decisive tool to fight poverty“. In the opinion of the leader of IV “those who make unattainable proposals are not interested in the poor: they exploit them. Anyone who writes a law like the one on basic income, a real boon for scammers and for those who live on vote-exchange, is not interested in the poor: they exploit them. Those who make catwalks on the news on August 11 but then send the ball back to the CNEL, that is, to the most useless body in history, are not interested in the poor: they exploit them. Anyone who signs a bill in which the minimum wage requires a public fund paid by the Italian taxpayer is not interested in the poor: they are exploiting them. On the other hand, those who increase wages by lowering taxes on labor fight poverty”, Renzi stressed again.

