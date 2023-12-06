Minimum wage, the Chamber approves the text. Now the ball goes to the Senate

Last act on minimum salary. The bill has been given the green light by the Chamber of Deputies. The votes in favor were 153, 118 against, 3 abstentions. The text goes to the Senate. During the vote the opposition shouted in unison “shame, shame” and displayed signs. And there was brawling and placarding minutes before the final vote on the minimum wage. The vice president Scions had to suspend the session. Opposition MPs held signs reading “Minimum wage denied” and they reached the government benches shouting in chorus “Shame!”.

“Today is a sad day, today when you crumple the opposition’s minimum wage proposal with one hand”, the secretary of the Democratic Party said in the Chamber Elly Schlein in the explanation of vote, then reiterating: “Not in our name”. “And with the other you backhand millions of working poor. We would like to know why Melons he is so angry with the poor. You at the social elevator are cutting the wires so that those who are poor remain poor.” “You forced us to withdraw the our signatures from the unitary proposal of the opposition on the minimum wage. You never wanted to address this issue, you played magic tricks, you prefer to attack the poor instead of poverty”, and “the poor work: This is your idea of ​​work,” Schlein added.

“Today is a sad day for the Republic, the government crumples the minimum wage bill and gives a backhanded blow to millions of workers. The Meloni Government must say what it has against the poor and why it is so aggressive. We asked to approve a measure against poor wages and not a place on a board of directors or to stop a train being late at the first available stop. You forced us to withdraw our signatures from the bill, you do it with a cowardly choice that you don’t even have the courage to vote against, you have done magic tricks to hit the poor. Ours is the only European country where there is a minus to the purchasing power of families. You are fine with the fact that there are those who work and are exploited. There is no provision this year in which you have given answers to those who struggle to go shopping. You have chosen hypocrisy as your method of government,” she concluded.

