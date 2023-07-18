Minimum wage, the battle of the opposition in committee. Tajani: “We are not in the USSR”. Schlein: “We don’t give up”

“Giorgia Meloni’s government cannot turn its face away on a measure on which, among other things, polls say that there is support from 75 percent of Italian men and women”. Elly Schlein said it today while majority and opposition clash in the Labor commission on the minimum wage.

In Montecitorio, the opposition blew up the vote on the amendment presented by the majority to suppress the proposal which would set the minimum hourly wage at 9 euros gross. Deputies from the Democratic Party, the 5 Star Movement, the Green and Left Alliance and Action took turns in a series of speeches to delay the vote and push the centre-right to withdraw the amendment.

The debate should resume tomorrow, 19 July. “We must instruct to go to the Chamber by July 28th. Compatibly with the spaces that everyone wants to take, we will try to vote within the week”, said the president of the commission, the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia Walter Rizzetto.

Even if the amendment were to be approved, the bill could land in the Chamber among those reserved for the opposition. However, it would be discussed with the contrary opinion of the government rapporteur and would therefore face certain rejection.

Italia viva did not take part in the attempted obstructionism. “The line for Italia Viva seems to me to be approaching government action while we remain in the middle, faithful to our line. Matteo Renzi has legitimately chosen to take a different path”, commented Carlo Calenda, who also stigmatized Antonio Tajani’s “grave ignorance”.

The Foreign Minister, newly elected secretary of Forza Italia, said that Italy does not need a minimum wage, “because we are not in the Soviet Union where everyone had the same salary”.

According to Calenda, Tajani “said an imbecility and it is surprising that a foreign minister does not know fundamental facts such as that there is a minimum wage in all G7 countries”. “The USA would be Soviet, France is Soviet, Germany raised the minimum wage several times because there is a problem of inflation affecting the poorest people? All European and Western countries have a minimum wage,” added the Action leader.

Stefano Bonaccini is also critical. “We are not in the USSR. Argument that not even at the bar…”, said the president of Emilia-Romagna.

Elly Schlein also made herself heard from Brussels. “It is right that we talk about the minimum wage, because the oppositions have managed to join forces and the discussion in the commission will begin shortly, where the Democratic Party will continue to defend the idea that we need to fight poor work”, underlined the secretary of the Pd. “Three and a half million male and female workers according to Istat are poor even if they work, Giorgia Meloni’s government cannot turn its face away on a measure on which, among other things, polls say there is a support of 75 percent of Italian men and women. So we will continue to fight and we will not give up an inch on this important proposal,” she said.