Minimum wage, the Court of Cassation against the CNEL

The controversy over the minimum wage continues. On the one hand there is the Cnelthe body chaired by Renato Brunetta which – as Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls – approved an opinion, with the vote against Uil and CGIL, which argues there is no need for a minimum wage. The reason is that that is provided for by a European Directive (2022/2041) which concerns only those countries in which there is not sufficient “coverage” of the general population of workers by collective bargaining. And this is precisely the point: in Italy the vast majority of workers, recalls Il Donehas collective pricing even without being registered with the unions.

And therefore, the CNEL argues, the minimum wage is not necessary because, essentially, the protections are there and, at most, we need to increase the remuneration of the union agreements. But without imposing a minimum threshold. However, the opinion is different Court of Cassation which, with the ruling of 2 October, 27711/2023 effectively denied the body led by Brunetta. In fact, there is the Constitution, first of all, which guarantees the worker a fair and adequate salary. But compared to what, if a minimum parameter is not established? The conflict takes place around this diatribe.

