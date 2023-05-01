Minimum wage at 9.50 euros per hour. This is the proposal put forward by Elly Schlein, secretary of the Pd. “First of all, say enough to poor work and precarious work. There are millions of male and female workers who are unable to put together lunch with dinner. In Spain they have limited fixed-term contracts with a pact between companies and unions, the this is the direction and years of economic crisis and alarming unemployment rates among women and young people, especially in the South, should have taught us that”, she says in an interview with ‘La Stampa’.

“We need a law on representation that strengthens collective bargaining and wipes out the first enemy, pirate contracts, agreements signed to legitimize exploitation. Alongside this, we ask for a minimum wage to be set, a threshold below which it cannot be called work what is exploitation”.

What is the threshold? “Our proposal recognizes everyone the overall economic treatment of the most representative collective agreements and at the same time asks to share with the social partners a minimum legal threshold, 9.50 euros, on which we are available to discuss”.

Schlein rejects the 2023 work decree that the government is preparing to launch. “The announced decree is an unbearable provocation. It steals the future from the next generations and is a sentence condemning precariousness. Cutting the wedge is clearly insufficient, if we think that in the first quarter of this year inflation exceeded by as much as 7 points to the increase in wages. There is talk of extending vouchers and liberalizing fixed-term contracts, it is the exact opposite of what is needed,” he says.

“There is also the possibility of derogating from bargaining with agreements between the parties: but there are no equal parties between those who can offer work and those who need it. With this decree, workers will be more liable to be blackmailed. And I add that the convening of trade unions the night before, by putting them in front of decisions that have already been made, it is an affront to the workers”.

Giorgia Meloni said she wanted to honor workers on this day of celebration with the answers that await… “But there are no answers. We would need -replied Schlein- a real reduction in taxes on labor which can only take place through a taboo of the right: the rebalancing of the distribution of the overall tax levy and a real fight against tax evasion. The government, by increasing the cash threshold, winking at those who evade with amnesties, is doing the opposite”.