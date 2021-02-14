As the General Council of Administrative Managers recalls, something that also includes the regulations of the Minimum Vital Income (IMV), Those who had this aid recognized at the end of 2020 will have to present the income tax return with the Treasury, even though it is exempt from taxation.

A total of 150,000 recipients are affected by this rule, which “complicates life”, in administrative terms, of the beneficiaries, as explained by the administrative managers. “It does not seem acceptable that having the right to receive an income destined to cover basic and vital needs generates such an accumulation of nonsense”, says its president, Fernando Santiago.

“First, forcing families with difficulties to file income tax returns, even though the normal thing is that it does not mean having to pay the tax and, secondly, preventing its beneficiaries from applying other deductions that, until that moment, could have obtained”, Complaint.

What exactly does the regulation say?

The obligation to present the income statement is derived from Article 33 of RDL 20/2020 on Minimum Vital Income and the interpretation of this that is included in the Frequently Asked Questions published by the Ministry of Social Rights.

Although it does not require having previously submitted the personal income tax return to be a beneficiary of this aid, According to article 33 of the Royal Decree, the IMV establishes that its recipients must make the declaration during the years in which it is received.

Thus, These administrative obligations will fall on disadvantaged groups, which have never before had to present the draft of the Income and they are not familiar with these procedures.

“In the event that in the coexistence unit any of its members receive more than 1,800 euros per year, the amounts established may not be deducted by descendants or ascendants with or without disabilities ”, explain the Managers.

And with the workers and mothers at ERTE?

About mothers at ERTE, from the group point out the following: “When considering the IMV as a benefit of a non-contributory nature, Mothers who receive the IMV as the only source of income, cannot benefit from deductions for maternity or childcare expenses for this perception ”.

Mothers who have been in ERTE since March they will lose more than 900 euros, and those who have received will have to return a large amount.

For his part, heworkers will also experience “a disaster”. A person with an average salary of 22,000 euros gross and with 9.5 months already in ERTE will have to pay in the Rent about 1,400 euros.

The obligation to pay taxes “shows that legislate at full speed without thinking about the effects that the rule can have on the citizen it makes a populist measure unpopular “, concludes the General Council of Administrative Managers.