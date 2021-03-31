Social Security has started an informative campaign to remind recipients of the Minimum Living Income (IMV) who must present the income tax return to continue receiving this aid for people with few resources. In an explanatory video disseminated through social networks, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations explains that “all members of the coexistence unit” They must present the Income, including minors.

Thus, the holder of the IMV and all the members of the coexistence unit must present income tax return, whether the amount received is exempt or not, and regardless of whether or not they meet the requirements established in article 96 of the Personal Income Tax Law regarding the obligation to declare. “Even in those cases in which the minimum vital income is exempt in its entirety and the recipient has not obtained any other income, he or she must present income tax return 2020. In this case, the boxes of your return will appear with zero amount ”, specifies the Tax Agency on its website.

It also details that You can consult, confirm and present the draft declaration in three ways: in person, online or by phone. “You can request telephone assistance from May 4 and in person from May 27, both by appointment,” adds the video for people who have any questions about the Income.

Who must file the return?

As of April 7, and until June 30, millions of taxpayers must submit the income statement corresponding to the year 2020. Of course, not all people are obliged to do so, but those who receive more than 22,000 euros per year in work income from a single payor or two payers, if the amount received for this second or for the sum of the second and other possible payers does not exceed 1,500 euros.

On the other hand, taxpayers who receive more than 14,000 euros in work income from two payers, provided that the second or the sum of the second with other possible ones exceeds the amount of 1,500 euros. Pensioners and workers in ERTE fall within this model.