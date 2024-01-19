CNN: The West predicts that the conflict in Ukraine will last at least two years

The West believes that the Ukrainian conflict will last at least two years. This was reported by CNN with reference to members of the intelligence services of the United States and Europe.

Estimates vary, but almost all suggest that fighting will continue for at least two more years. CNN

Some Western officials estimate that the conflict could last for another five years.

The attention of Kyiv and Washington is turning to 2025 as Ukraine plans to strengthen its defense industrial base and rebuild its strength during the current year, a US official told CNN. According to him, Russia is likely to focus on a similar strategy.

This is why continued Western support is so important, it will decide how events unfold in 2025 and perhaps beyond American official

American and Western officials expect a turning point on the battlefield in favor of one of the sides as early as 2024, but one US military official in Europe believes that a new attempt at a Ukrainian counteroffensive will occur at least two years later.

He noted in an interview with the TV channel that both sides do not have enough equipment and ammunition to achieve a breakthrough this year, while in Ukraine they consider 2025 “a more realistic option in terms of what they can create to launch a new offensive.” .

The Russian military continues to strike Ukrainian targets, weakening air defenses, while Kyiv tries to recruit new conscripts amid significant losses during the counteroffensive, the material notes.

Kyiv's weapons may be exhausted without US support

US President Joe Biden on January 17 discussed with American lawmakers the continuation of funding for Ukraine. National Security Advisor to the American leader Jake Sullivan and US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who were present at the meeting, noted that Kyiv’s weapons could be exhausted without Washington’s support.

One of the officials clarified that the key issue is the supply of air defense systems and artillery ammunition, which are critical for Ukraine.

Biden warned lawmakers of the risk of direct conflict with Russia if the conflict spreads into NATO countries.

The President called on congressmen to allocate funds to support Kyiv as soon as possible, thus sending the necessary signal to the allies.

Before the meeting with Biden, the head of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating greatly and this process could become irreversible if assistance is not provided to Kyiv.

Since the end of December, Washington has not provided assistance to Kyiv, since there is no money for it. A bill to give Ukraine $61 billion since last year has been pending in Congress.

US and Ukraine want funding approval before elections

The White House, the North Atlantic Alliance and Kyiv want to get funding approved before the US elections, because they understand that if former President Donald Trump is re-elected, he will most likely reduce support for Ukraine, the channel notes.

Many people I've talked to are thinking about sending as much aid as possible before January 2025. It's important that the money is not only approved but also sent before the election, since any FY 2024 funds still awaiting use could be blocked by Trump American official

As former NATO political planning director Fabrice Pothier previously pointed out, the North Atlantic Alliance assumes that if Donald Trump returns to the presidency of the United States, the country will withdraw from the military bloc or significantly reduce its financial participation in its activities.

Germany is also concerned about the risk of being left alone with Russia if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. In addition, Berlin is becoming increasingly disillusioned with France, which is “playing a good game with Europe alone,” but at the same time the level of military assistance provided by Paris to Kyiv remains very low.

Ukraine changes tactics and moves to active defense

As the Financial Times notes, Ukraine, against the backdrop of an unsuccessful counteroffensive, is changing tactics and moving to active defense.

A Western official said an active defense strategy – holding defensive lines but exploring weak points to exploit them along with long-range strikes – would allow Ukraine to build up its forces this year and prepare for 2025, when a counter-offensive would have a better chance

The publication clarifies that the key factor that could determine the fate of Ukraine is the uncertainty surrounding military assistance from the West, primarily from the United States, where Congress has not yet agreed on the White House’s request for funding.

The material says that the question remains open about the West's determination and whether it will support Kyiv and for how long. At the same time, even if Congress provides money, Washington is unlikely to be able to offer “such a leap in capabilities and technology” that the Ukrainian military could regain its advantage in 2024, the authors of the article concluded.

Former head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine Andrey Zagorodnyuk, in turn, warned that the transition to active defense would be a fatal mistake for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, this will essentially be a transfer of initiative to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that Washington should stop aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and push Kyiv to peace negotiations with Moscow. According to him, a military rather than diplomatic solution to the conflict threatens to worsen the problems for the republic.