These are developments: the minimum speed on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring is a lot higher than before.

The Nürburgring is the mecca of the petrolhead. One of the last locations in the world where people can still identify as car enthusiasts. There where you can still be yourself as an Alfa supporter or Ferrari fanboy. The area (the Eifel) is not only beautiful, you can also go on the track yourself.

Now there are two types of drivers on the ‘Ring: people who have crashed and people who have yet to do so. They get an additional challenge, because the minimum speed on the Nordschleife is enormous raised. Yes, raised, not lowered. Man, what a beautiful Germany! Now the minimum speed on the Nordschleife has been increased for safety reasons.

Minimum speed on Nordschleife considerably higher than before

Previously, the minimum speed was 60 km/h. It has now been shifted to 130 km/h. We’ll explain it a bit, of course. It is not the intention that you now go through the Adenauer Forst or Karrussel with 130. No, it is required that your vehicle is capable of reaching 130 km/h. So it is indeed a security measure.

Cars are getting faster and the speed differences on the Nordschleife are sometimes enormous. So buses, trucks and coaches are no longer allowed to cross it. Except for the recovery truck that you hoist your used private lease car out of the crash barriers.

Even if you have a classic, it can therefore become exciting. You can be denied access with a Fiat 500 from the 1950s. Or in the case of @michel: a Duck!

Factory specification is leading (tuner latin is not)

Also a thing to watch out for: one looks at the original top speed. The factory specification. So if you have spooned an Impreza block into your Beetle you are a winner, but you may not be allowed on the track yet.

For all new cars it is no problem at all to reach that 130 km/h. Only with a Dacia Spring you are not allowed on the track. But yes, just see how to reach the Nordschleife in a day with such an electric rocking horse.

