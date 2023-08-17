Minimum salary? A bloodletting. Risk of layoffs, bankrupt companies, undeclared work and inflation

Everyone is talking about the minimum wage required by law at 9 euros. Parasols, bars, restaurants are invaded by such a popular but also so technical theme. Then there is this anonymous online survey with uncertain contours (who participates in it is not identifiable) which fuels even more confusion. Let’s clarify.



It is clear that whoever receives the dry question (“Would you like to earn more with the same working conditions?”) can only answer in the affirmative. But no one is asked two other questions that are essential to know the true opinion of the Italians.

The first is who should pay for these increases. The second is whether the workers would be willing to take on the sure negative consequences of the entry into force of a rule conceived in this way.

