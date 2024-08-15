Minimum pensions 2025, here’s how much the amounts will increase

The increase in minimum pensions and of the social security checks It is expected to start in 2025, as a response to the economic challenges faced by low-income retirees, including difficulties in covering essential and healthcare expenses.

The increase in pensions is one of several initiatives adopted by the executive to support the most vulnerable groups. According to Law No. 448 of 1998, the pensionsincluding the minimum ones, are subject to a annual revaluation based on inflationwith the aim of adapting them to the cost of living.

For 2025, the increase is expected to be less than 2%, probably around 1.6%, based on average inflation in 2024. With this percentage, the basic amount of €598.61 will increase by €9.57, reaching €608.14, which is more than €6 less than the 2.7% increase in 2024. It is important to note that the additional equalization introduced by the Budget Law 2023 will expire on December 31, 2024, and at the moment there are no indications of a possible extension.

From 2025, the revaluation of the pensions will be carried out through a new six-stage system, compared to the current three. The ordinary equalization It will cover 100% of inflation for pensions up to four times the minimum pension, 90% for those between four and five times, and 75% for those above five times the minimum.

The 2024 mechanism provides for decreasing percentages depending on the echelons: 100% up to four times the minimum, 85% between four and five times, 53% between five and six times, 47% between six and eight times, 37% between eight and ten times, and 22% for amounts greater than ten times the minimum. This new approach aims at a more balanced revaluation based on the pension income.

The measures adopted by the government are part of a broad package of policies aimed at mitigating the economic hardship of people with the lowest incomes, ensuring that minimum pensions are more adequate and better respond to the needs of vulnerable pensioners, thus helping to improve their economic situation.