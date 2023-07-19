Minimum pensions, the increases arrive in July but the increase in the allowance concerns only former workers

Starting in July the minimum pension it will be increased but the larger check will not arrive for everyone. In fact, the increase will only concern former workers and not those who receive a welfare transfer from INPS. For example, who hascivil disability will not receive the increase in minimum pension.

Read also: Minimum pensions, new increases. Quota 41 enters the legislature, now…”

Who has over 75 years old will receive a minimum pension of 564 euros per month a almost 600 euros per month. For the younger ones, however, the maximum sum will be 572 euros. All increases for the first half of 2023 will come in a single solution for a total of approx 200 euros for over 75s. The measure will cost 400 million euros for 2023 and adds to the price adjustment due to inflation which also applies to the welfare allowance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

