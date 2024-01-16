Minimum pension, social and disability allowance: here's how the amounts change considering the definitive inflation rate for 2024

Social security and welfare treatments have been re-evaluated with the new year due to theinflation. To date, the parameters for adaptation are provisional and are based on the findings of theIstat for the first 9 months of 2023 with a forecast of inflation rate of the 5.4%. The final rate will be made official shortly and should be 5.7%. If this were the case, an adjustment should arrive at the beginning of 2025 to adjust the checks to the cost of living, which could be brought forward by a few months.

Here is how the main social security and welfare treatments could be adjusted with a definitive inflation of 5.7%:

Minimum pension – in December 2023 with an increase of 0.8% the amount rose to 567.94 euros per month. In January 2024 we could arrive with the revaluation a 598.61 euros considering an inflation of 5.4% oa 600.31 euros if inflation stabilized at 5.7%. For treatments that do not exceed this threshold, a revaluation of 2.7% is expected and can therefore be achieved 616.51 euros.

Social allowance – the definitive amount for 2023 is 507.03 euros per month while the provisional amount for 2024 is equal to 534.41 euros. Considering real inflation, however, it will rise to 535.93 euros monthly but only at the time of settlement

Civil disability pension – at the beginning of 2024 it went from 316.25 euros to 333.33 euros. Considering a revaluation equal to 5.7%, the amount will rise to 334.27 euros. Same amount for the attendance allowance.

