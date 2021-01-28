The Minimum Living Income (IMV) is an aid aimed at people or coexistence units at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Depending on various aspects, its amount ranges from a minimum of 462 and a maximum of 1,015 euros.

In order to determine if a person is a beneficiary of the IMV economic income is taken as reference both the applicant and the people who live in their family nucleus. But they exist some incompatibilities if other subsidies are being charged.

Non-contributory benefit

To access the IMV, you must take into account the age limit, since It is only intended for people between 23 and 65 years old. Due to this, retirees (recipients of this subsidy) are not entitled to receive this aid. Despite the fact that the non-contributory benefit is set at 395.60 euros per month in 14 payments, this group is excluded for the aforementioned reason of age.

Disability pension

In the case of permanent disability pension, its amount ranges between 503.90 and 1,095 euros. In both cases, the 462 euros expected for a single adult in the IMV is exceeded. However, the situation is different in case the family unit changes.

If the mentioned amounts are the only income of a family unit made up of more than one person, this pension may be compatible, since the IMV is increasing its amount depending on the people who make up this nucleus of coexistence.