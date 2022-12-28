“The first half of December was the hottest since we have records and the second is going the same way.” This is recognized by the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Region, José Antonio Parodi, who points out that, in the first two weeks of this month, the minimum temperatures reached “up to five degrees above the usual in these dates”.

Undoubtedly, this record of high minimum temperatures had a special relevance last Tuesday, December 13, when the highest minimum in 82 years was set at the Sewer measuring station, with 19.1 degrees Celsius, while Murcia exceeded the 18.1. The highest maximum was observed in Cieza, with 25.8 degrees.

The anomalies were also observed in average temperatures, 2.2 degrees above the usual for this time of year. On the other hand, the Aemet spokesman assures that the maximums, although they are high, have not broken records. “There are other years with higher scores,” underlines José Antonio Parodi.

The maximum temperatures will remain above 20 degrees on New Year’s Eve and the first days of 2023



The meteorological situation in the Region in recent days has been conditioned, according to the Murcian Aemet spokesman, “because an anticyclone has been located in the Mediterranean, which prevents storms from passing through this area. Some storms reach the west of the peninsula, but they are not reaching the southeast. However, Parodi admits that “normally, an anticyclone usually brings cold.” “But we are having higher temperatures due to the influence of subtropical air masses, which means that the minimum temperatures are not so low and, during the day, the thermometers rise above 20 degrees,” explains the meteorologist.

In addition, the cold is not and is not expected. At least in the remainder of 2022 and the first days of 2023. The forecast of the State Meteorological Agency is that the minimum will remain above 5 degrees and the maximum will exceed 20 in practically the entire regional territory. On New Year’s Eve, this Saturday, minimums of 9 degrees and maximums of 23 are expected in the capital of the Region of Murcia. A situation similar to Christmas Eve. In municipalities where it is traditionally cold, such as Caravaca de la Cruz, the thermometers will also reach 20 degrees all this week. “So December 2022, if it is not the warmest in the historical series, it will be very close,” concludes the Aemet spokesman.

José Antonio Parodi, who remembers that last autumn was already the warmest in the last 62, points out that Aemet’s forecasts for the quarter are being met to the letter, which he said would be “warm and dry”. An identical prediction is made for the first three months of the new year that is about to begin.