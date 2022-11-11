Minimally invasive technology, new frontier in digestive endoscopy diagnosis: this is the theme that brings together today and tomorrow in Milan over 100 gastroenterologists and endoscopists from all over Italy to discuss the main issues relating to endoscopy with videocapsule. At the center of the Rave meeting (Annual meeting of endoscopic videocapsule) promoted by Medtronic, a world leader in medical technologies, the main innovations relating to one of the most innovative diagnostic tools in gastroenterology, the endoscopic capsule, today the most modern solution – reads on a note – safe and technologically advanced for visualization of the digestive system.

“The capsule for endoscopic examination is a disposable capsule, ingestible, equipped with one or two cameras that acquire images of the intestine as it travels through it by exploiting the physiological peristalsis of the organ – he claims Luca Elli, adjunct professor in Gastroenterology and endoscopy at the University of Milan -. Today it is available in different models, each optimized for a specific gastrointestinal segment or pathology (small intestine or small intestine, large intestine, Crohn’s disease, complicated celiac disease) based on the type of investigation required. This innovative and non-invasive solution is indicated, for example, for cases of gastrointestinal bleeding of the small intestine, the longest organ of the entire digestive system, in all cases not detected with standard examinations such as colonoscopy and gastroscopy. The small intestine is in fact more than 7 m long and its diameter is 2.5 cm when folded back on itself “.

The examination with endoscopic video capsule “today it is indicated for all those autoimmune inflammatory forms of the small intestine, such as Crohn’s disease, complicated celiac disease. Currently – continues Elli – in Italy about 7,500 enteroscopies of this nature are done a year but they are destined to increase. For patients presenting with bleeding, age tends to be high, over 60, with associated cardiovascular disorders. Instead, for those who suffer from Crohn’s or complicated celiac disease, the prevailing age tends to drop around 30/40 years ”.

Although the main diagnostic tests are invasive for our body and the capsule is included in the guidelines for some clinical indications – continues the note – in Italy its use is still strongly limited compared to what happens in other European countries: in France, for for example, there are an estimated 25,000 cases per year, compared to approximately 7,500 in our country. There is no uniform regulation governing its use. In some Regions it is recognized and priced as an outpatient procedure, in others it still requires hospitalization, and precise indications on the practical methods of execution: just think that each Center, based on the scientific evidence published gradually, has developed its own protocols for exam. Data that are also in contrast with the more than 20 years since the introduction in Italy of enteroscopy with capsule for the study of the small intestine, which dates back to 2001.

PillCam SB3 – the note details – is the most recent version of the disposable capsule intended for the small intestine, it is produced by Given Imaging, a company owned by Medtronic and PillCam Software v9.0 is the most updated version of the processing, revision and reporting of the video obtained from the images taken by the capsule during its journey along the digestive tract. Compared to previous generations of the system, both products feature significant technological innovations. In turn, PillCam Colon is the capsule intended for the visualization of the large intestine (colon), and PillCam Crohn’s is the capsule intended for the visualization of both intestinal segments (large and small intestine), with particular features of the equipment and software aimed at diagnosing and monitoring Crohn’s disease over time.

In recent years, the indications have widened: for example, it has been seen that it can be useful in case of celiac disease that does not respond to treatment or complicated celiac disease, in cases of Crohn’s disease (with particular, but not unique, attention to what affects the small intestine), in case of genetic diseases that can lead to bowel cancer, such as Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, or if polyps are suspected.

“In fact, video capsule endoscopy has revolutionized the management of patients with complex pathologies with a minimally invasive approach – remarks Cristiano Spada, full professor of Gastroenterology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome -. Today the indications are well defined. The Italian scientific community has actively collaborated in the development and standardization of this new diagnostic method. Nonetheless, there are still many bureaucratic and cultural barriers hindering their wider use. Unfortunately, too many patients still do not have access to endoscopy with videocapsule due to problems related to availability or problems of reimbursement by the NHS “. The “technology – continues Spada – is rapidly evolving in the field of digestive endoscopy. Artificial intelligence is having an important impact and will also involve video capsule endoscopy with relevant implications on our patients. The Rave represents an opportunity for a discussion also on the issue of new technologies and their impact on patients “.

“We are happy and proud to organize the fourth edition of the Rave which brings together the leading Italian experts in this diagnostic method – argues David Serafini, Country Manager Italy Medtronic Gastrointestinal -. As for the other editions, the participation of the major centers and users of endoscopic video capsules will favor an opportunity for discussion, sharing and professional growth of the over one hundred participants. Medtronic Gastrointestinal’s focus on this technology remains high with the intent to provide increasingly advanced diagnostic tools that can improve patients’ lives and NHS care pathways. Finally, endoscopy with video capsules fully responds to the objectives of the Health Mission of the NRP in order to guarantee equality in satisfying health needs and to make primary care closer to the patient ”.

In the absence of a uniform national legislation on the reimbursement of the video capsule – concludes the note – in some regions it is charged as an outpatient procedure, in others, however, it requires hospitalization. In 2017, the method was included in the new Lea, thus allowing a theoretical homogeneous pricing throughout the national territory. To date, however, this has not yet happened. The Regions that, to varying degrees, reimburse the examination with videocapsule as an outpatient procedure are Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Basilicata, Marche, Piedmont, Autonomous Province of Trento, Val d’Aosta, Umbria and Puglia .