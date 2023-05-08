Minimally invasive techniques are one of these innovations that have helped improve the quality of life of patients suffering from health problems related to arteries, heart, and even varicose veins.

A decade ago, doctors developed surgical methods in a way that reduces complications during surgery and beyond. Instead of making large cuts and incisions to angioplasty the artery or to perform cardiac catheterization, for example, today it is possible through small incisions to reach the blood vessels and insert a long catheter through the artery to treat the problem.

The treatment options for minimally invasive surgery are very diverse and they are performed in a safe and easy way, but the candidates for them must enjoy special conditions to perform them, in addition to the importance and experience of the surgeon in this field, despite the ease of these surgeries in general, they must be done by qualified hands.

In this context, Dr. Mohamed Raafat Aqeela, a consultant vascular surgeon and Secretary General of the Emirates Vascular Society, said: