There is a new frontier in surfing: here are the surfers-poets who defy the laws of physics and whiz through the waves at supersonic speed

In surfing there is a practically unsurpassable principle: under the board there must necessarily be attached fins. For those not accustomed to the discipline, these are small devices made of resin, carbon, plastic or other materials, positioned in the stern, useful to have control while surfing. Luca Oggiano, aerospace engineer expert in sports fluid dynamics, during the chat with Official Active he had described them as the rails of a train. She had said that they serve to provide stability in the transverse plane: “Basically they allow the board to stay on the wave and therefore not to slip”, she explained.

The principles expressed by Oggiano, today at the head of the start-up Nabla Flow which deals with aircraft simulations and dynamic fluid, from the point of view of physics and science they are incontrovertible. In addition, all the boards come out of the shaping room with their fins and all surfers, before diving into the waves, check – or at least they should – that they are all well attached. But what if you decide not to use them anyway? From this question and its relative curiosity, a very small niche of daredevils arises, unknown even to the vast majority of surfers, which responds to the name of Free friction, from English: frictionless. A handful of athletes that probably goes beyond the niche, a small group of experimenters and free-thinkers who have chosen not to use fins. With results it is amazing.

Derek, the father – There is a person in the world who above all others is the father and maximum representative of the Free friction movement. Responds to the name of Derek Hynd, and is a living legend of wave surfing. Hynd is an Australian born in 1957, with a professional background. He participated in the pro tour, finishing seventh in 1981. Thin, long hair, silent, shy, and blind in one eye: a detail that should be mentioned, even if he does not like to talk about it, to make the character's caliber understand. He lost sight of his left foot during a competition in South Africa, hit by his own board. It was 1980, a year before the best result on the tour. Graduated in economics, journalist, writer and a bit of a philosopher, a period also in the ranks of Rip Curl: it was he who created The Search, the idea halfway between marketing and real exploration that set the best surfers in the world in motion to hunt for waves in remote places. Could this be enough? No. Derek has gone further. He has repudiated modern surfing and invented his own way of being in the waves.

a minimalist exercise – Call him finless surfing, ie surfing without fins, is an understatement. Derek finds this slightly offensive and inappropriate. “It’s about letting nature take over”, he tells exclusively to Official Active“using fins is an exercise in domination. Without it, it becomes a minimalist exercise made of delicate touches at high speeds ”. The inspiration to change the rules of the game has come watching the Daytona car races. “They skimmed the runway at two hundred an hour as I saw the Sula skim the waves of Jeffreys Bay: without any sign of friction”. The definitive comparison, however, leaves him for last: “Surfing with fins has a masculine approach, the Free friction one is feminine”. Difficult to explain in words what it means. There is a video on Youtube, with a simple title Derek Hynd. – yes, with the point – which makes it clear what he is capable of: a sort of poetry about water, a mixture of glide, speed and extreme grace. Today Derek lives in the hills of Byron Bay, a wave town on the east coast of Australia, “far enough away from the money and the crowds,” he tells us. And as you can guess he is highly critical of everything surfing has become today. “I’ll make the most political statement of my surfer life: being able to remove myself from the one-dimensional force that is industry and sport has been the key to surfing free friction only for the past 16 years. I did mine against the big conservative wheel”, He confesses.

the trip to Italy – In these sixteen years of constant practice Derek Hynd has attracted the attention of the surfing world and some surfers. Famous was his trip to Italy in 2011 which he remembers, among those unexpectedly beautiful from a surfing point of view, as second only to one in Japan in 1980 and one in Durban in '81. During the weeks spent on the Peninsula, Derek had the opportunity to surf and meet many people. Among these the shaper Roberto Bacchereti, who gave him a board to remodel for Free friction, finished at three in the morning and then placed in the bag again with the wet resin before flying to Sardinia. After that trip he wrote a report, published on The Surfer's Journal, a specialized newspaper that is a bit of an industry bible.

by bike without brakes – The boards, in fact, are practically not found on the market. In addition to being keeled, they generally have one asymmetrical shape useful for surfing in only one type of wave: right or left. It is the rail, the edge, the only "grip on the water" and therefore what still allows you to direct the board. As you can imagine, governing them is not easy. One of the few shapers in the world is Hynd himself, and some of his boards have them David Pecchi, practically the only one to have interpreted Free friction in Italy. Born in 1976 from Castiglione della Pescaia, Marina di Grosseto, Pecchi is a long-time surfer, well known also for his participation in the film Our waves. He defines himself as someone who has been surfing "Really in the middle of the road", as perhaps happened before: travel after travel, often without planning, and the only goal is to catch as many waves as possible. "I also used the tablet, like all frustrated Italians – she tells us outspokenly – then I moved on to long. And from there I discovered Free friction, which is like cycling downhill. And with normal boards now I feel like I have the handbrake on ". Even Pecchi confides in us: "I thought I'd burn everything when I realized that something as beautiful and niche as surfing was being swept away by money and business. But with Free friction it's different: here you put your face and hours and hours of wrong take off, but in the end comes great fun. Once in Morocco I surfed for a minute and twenty ".

the Australian who flies – And then there is Jordan Rodin, the youngest is young of the three: 28 years old, long hair and beardless beard, comes from Quinns Rocks, a coastal village in the Western Australia, and is a natural talent with the table. He started surfing at twelve years of age, and soon after he started competing too. Jordan is very strong, but in the contests in Australia there were even stronger people: in his part he found Jacob Wilcox, who last year was 40th in the CT. After abandoning the contests, Rodin devoted himself to free surfing. "In my house, the waves are not that great and there has never been a lot of experimentation. Everyone rides modern boards and even my vision was limited," he tells Official Active. Until a badly closed air did not blow his knee. Forced by injury and rehabilitation, down there at the end of the tunnel he saw the first light of Free friction: a slower approach to surf with single fin boards. Chance did the rest, because one afternoon of waves he forgot his fin (the only one in that type of boards) at home. What do I do, do I go back to get it or do I throw myself? Jordan told himself. Easy to guess.

a religion – However that day Rodin had to work hard before having fun, and this is not obvious given his excellent level of surfing. “That day I took a lot of wipeouts during the take off, but the last wave of that afternoon I stayed low, the rail caught on the water and the wave threw me like a slingshot. I had a speed that I had never experienced. My life had changed. A few weeks later watching a video I discovered Derek Hynd: he was flying on an eight foot bomb in Jeffreys Bay ”.

In this small avant-garde wing of surfing, Free friction becomes something more. It kidnaps, bewitches, and perhaps takes the soul. Rodin has only been surfing like this for six years: “It’s my religion: dance on the waves, without borders“.