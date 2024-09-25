Thronefall – a minimalist strategy game all about building up and then defending your own little kingdom – is set to leave Steam early access next month.

In addition, Thronefall developer GrizzlyGames has announced a Switch version is also set to arrive in October.

In a press release detailing today’s announcement, GrizzlyGames said Thronefall had already sold just under 1m copies since its Steam early access release last August, and boasts a further 565,000 wishlists on Valve’s platform.

Here’s a little trailer for Thronefall to give you an idea of ​​what’s in store. Watch on YouTube

When Thronefall leaves early access, it will include three more levels, bringing the full campaign up to a nice round of 10 levels. In addition, there will be more “perks, enemies and weapons”, the developer said. Other quality of life improvements have also been made to the game. This includes “being able to see future wave info in the pause menu”.

Thronefall is set to leave Steam early access on 11th October. The Switch version will also be available on that same day.

“We’re so grateful for the attention Thronefall has gotten since we launched into Steam Access. The reception has been far beyond anything we had imagined,” said Thronefall’s Jonas Tyroller.

“With the most recent editions and the Nintendo Switch launch, we hope there’s something in it for everyone to enjoy and brings the game to more people; from the kid who’s playing their very first strategy game to the veteran who simply doesn’t have time to sink hundreds of hours into learning how to play something new..”



Image credit: GrizzlyGames

Christian Donlan was rather taken with Thronefall when he gave it a go for himself.

“Thronefall has that classic tactics and strategy game idea of ​​the player never having quite enough resources to do everything. But it also varies the texture of what you don’t have quite enough resources to do constantly. Slow then fast. Weak and numerous, then strong but few. Everything in between,” he wrote in Eurogamer’s Thronefall preview last year, calling it “pretty special.”