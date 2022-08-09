It didn’t exist yet, but there were reasons to believe it would work. Everyone was in lockdown to stop the pandemic. Most, without balcony, terrace or field. Until then, TINI was just an idea; a graphic representation of prefabricated houses in a Web page which had three heads: the architects Pilar Cano-Lasso and Ignacio de la Vega, and the consultant Ricardo de Zulueta. Enough to appear in all architecture publications and consolidate itself as an optimized alternative —in time, space and processes— to traditional building.

They started thinking about it in 2018. At first, their dream house was going to have wheels; It would be smaller and focused on rural tourism, but with comfort. Today, from the Plasencia warehouse where the modules are manufactured, offices for the garden, painting studios, guest houses, cellars and first and second homes come out. With the sound of a saw as background music, the couple of architects tells how they are made and where they will go. They are all built with local materials and take only 60 days to complete.

The biggest project they have faced is being assembled on another ship. There appears the skeleton of the house in Menorca, a 300-square-meter project commissioned by an architect for which they are building 10 modules that will be staggered on top of a rock. Another much smaller project, with its interior made of compact branches, rests on a piece of land north of Madrid to be installed in Mundaka (Bizkaia).

A TINI module in its warehouse in Plasencia (Cáceres). John Miles

The goal is for them to be personalized houses, to replace self-promotion and where the process and the final price are more controlled. TINI starts with two standard models of 23 square meters (from 44,600 euros) and 34 (from 51,900). From there, they combine them to build larger spaces. “We have the system. And we adapt to whatever it is, aesthetically and functionally”, explains Ignacio de la Vega. This customization also implies the assumption of the regulations of the region, which changes according to the autonomous community: in the north, the roof has to be inclined; in Menorca, the finish must be white.

Because there are not only aesthetic differences depending on the environment; also in terms of permits. According to Ricardo de Zulueta, “the current construction is going to disappear. There are a lot of things in the process that don’t make sense,” he says, referring to bureaucratic tangles. “We want to integrate the product and the services related to it. Make a very simple process for the end customer”. It is about reducing to zero the process involved in building your home, which involves looking for a plot, asking for permits, finding an architect, supervising the design, finding a builder and a quantity surveyor. “Buying a house is so difficult that people choose to buy a flat.”

They speak from experience. All three partners are in their thirties. The couple of architects from TINI have bought a plot to build their own project. “With what this house and the land cost, in Madrid you only buy a small apartment, with a poor quality of life,” says De la Vega. “It’s a problem for young people, because they don’t have the means to buy,” adds Cano.

His bet aims to solve that problem. That of people between 30 and 40 years old who are looking for housing on the outskirts of the city. “There we have a very important gap. Helping this type of client is our responsibility”, says De Zulueta.

One of TINI’s pilot projects located in the north of Madrid. John Miles

Pilar Pascual is 57 years old, was born in Santander and grew up in Aranda de Duero. The TINI house that she owns on a plot of land in Barajas de Melo (Cuenca) is her refuge in the middle of nature. Her module is self-sufficient and is powered by solar panels.

All of TINI’s operating machinery has as its philosophy the minimum impact on the natural environment. “Something that is closely linked to the manufacture and size of homes. Having a super-studied process makes you consume and waste less”, explains the architect. The structure is optimized to be as light as possible. “Not only for transportation, but to use the least possible amount of material in the construction,” adds her partner. These architects insulate the houses with only 16 centimeters of five materials, one of them used in cold rooms. On the contrary, De la Vega mentions and criticizes the excessive constructions complemented with energy efficiency techniques. “It’s doing something very unecological and putting everything into it and then trying to neutralize it,” she explains.

“There has to be a reflection on the amount of space needed to live; our consumption of resources has to decrease”, settles the architect. The company’s philosophy fits with its public. That way of life pushed Pilar Pascual to invest in this type of construction. “With much less we can be happy. All you need is a bathroom, a good bed, a kitchen and two closets”, says this client, who is in a stage of discovery. “I have spent my first 50 years accumulating things. The next 50 I want to get rid of all that, that’s my goal. And this is proof that it can be done.”

Stacked beams with which the structures of TINI’s prefabricated houses are built. John Miles

Sustainability, the green and the ecological began to be devirtualized a long time ago by the excesses of marketing towards the most aware public. “People forget the basics. Everything sustainable had already been invented, but it has gone to sophisticated technologies when there is nothing more sustainable than having a tree that provides shade in summer and lets the sun’s rays through in winter”, he recalls.

During the chat in a small office of one of their ships, the three partners remember the path traveled. Since the delivery of the first project, they have installed 13, which represents a total of 40 modules. The first year they created a single installation worth about 70,000 euros. Its goal this year is to close with sales of four million euros. “Sometimes we don’t believe it,” acknowledges De Zulueta, who remembers his beginnings just before confinement. “We didn’t have a penny.” They set up the company with 3,000 euros. Now they have just closed their first two facilities abroad: in Sweden and Switzerland.

The context is very favourable. The covid has valued the natural environment, space and teleworking. “Technologies have been developed in traditional construction, but nobody has redefined what construction is. No one has started from scratch to find a more efficient process”, summarizes the consultant. They Yes.