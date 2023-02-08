New minibuses and shuttle buses will be officially produced by Olmedo Special Vehicles SpA.with the acquisition of Mussa & Graziano Srl. In fact, after 16 months, the negotiation which allowed the company from Reggio to acquire the Piedmontese one, with the subsidiary Olmedo Vehicles Turin Srl (“new.co.” 100% controlled) and aimed at leasing the company owned by Mussa & Graziano Srl in liquidation.

New Olmedo minibuses and shuttles

L’Olmedowhich has been specializing in the vehicle conversions among which ambulances and means used for disabledwill also dedicate itself to the activities previously carried out by the Mussa & Graziano.

Olmedo finalized the acquisition of Mussa & Graziano of Turin

In particular the transformation work focuses on minibuses and shuttle buses, already heavily renovated in the first 15 months of activity under the coordination of Olmedo.

Minibuses based on Iveco and Stellantis, also electric

Olmedo minibuses are born based on Iveco and Stellantisdepending on the reference market, in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and England.

The seats inside the Daily Line H3 minibus

Among the achievements completed are i Top Trim and Metropolis Full Electric minibuses, DailyLine H3 (Class II and “Plus”) and the new range of minibuses 9 placed on Stellantis tuners. The next model in the pipeline is the Daily Combi 9 seats “modular”which is driven with the driving license B.

Olmedo buys Mussa & Graziano

The recent acquisition of Mussa & Graziano by Olmedo has also guaranteed employment continuity for all workerspreserving skills and manufacturing capabilities that are very useful today also for the Group and which have made it possible to insert a new production line of ambulances and disability vehicles in the Turin factory.

Minibuses and shuttle buses based on Iveco Daily by Olmedo

The renewal process has also characterized the icorporate infrastructure with particular attention to the sales network through the modernization of administrative areas, exhibition and training spaces and the creation of a “Olmedo Point” inside the company for the display of vehicles for sale; will complete the investments of two-year period 2023-2024the creation of a photographic museum on the history of the Minibus “from Turin to the world”, of an area for professional shooting of the vehicles and the total renewal and adaptation of the production areas.

The acquisition and incorporation of Mussa & Graziano took place through the advisors Dr. Alberto Peroni and Dr. Serena Giannuzzi of Studio PPI & Partners of Reggio Emilia.

Olmedo therefore presents itself today more than ever ready for the challenges of the sector continuing that path started by the Founders Cav. Apollo Mussa and Gianpiero Graziano in close contact with the PHASE 1 manufacturers for the development and production of increasingly innovative and safe set-ups, guaranteeing support “one stop shop” from the development to the production of the finished product.

“The Minibus Division is now a reality of excellence of the group – he affirmed on the date of the Closing Luca Quintavalli, CEO of Olmedo – which we created with the acquisition of Mussa & Graziano by preserving that invaluable heritage of artisan excellence of the Italian bodywork. Keeping the manufacturing and inventive capabilities of the most historic Minibus factory in Europe unchanged represents the true value of the project which will follow the evolution of green mobility technologies hand in hand; we are only at the beginning of a challenge full of opportunities which will certainly place our minibuses as the reference ones in the sector”.

Luca Quintavalli, CEO of Olmedo

“Opportunities do not arise by chance and they usually never come alone – continues Quintavalli – and for this reason we have decided to complete the global growth plan by supporting what, today more than ever, is the keystone for car manufacturers: making flows and processes more efficient by reducing general costs: Suzzara and Turin will represent for Olmedo the starting point of this new vision for global markets”.

