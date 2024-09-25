A minibus with 13 people on board It overturned this morning in Tunisia. The vehicle was transporting 11 Italian tourists, some of whom came from Turinin addition to the driver and the tour guide.

The accident, which occurred at kilometre 60 of the national road that connects Bouficha in Soussewould have been caused by the road surface made slippery by heavy rains, as explained on local radio Express FM from the spokesperson for the Civil Protection of Tunis, Moez Triaa.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in Hammamet, Sousse and Bouficha for treatment and two of them are said to be in serious condition.The Italian embassy in Tunis, according to what has been learned, is assisting its compatriots.

The governorate of Sousse was hit by heavy rains this morning, causing the flooding of some neighborhoods and houses and sweeping away several cars.

