MMotors roar, fans cheer, stars and starlets do the honors. 175 yachts line up in the harbor while Formula 1 cars turn into the tunnel under the Fairmont Hotel. On the screens you can marvel live and in color at how close things are in the famous Nouvelle Chicane. Despite an attempted overtaking maneuver, the leader retained his position. Children's eyes sparkle, cell phones are pulled out, every few seconds a finger points to a new discovery. Monaco is in an absolute state of emergency, as is Hamburg's miniature wonderland.

Formula 1 now visits the principality every day, at least on the Elbe. The world's largest model railway system will soon be expanded by two impressive sections. After around six years of construction, the French Provence and Monaco will be connected to the grid at the end of April. At a scale of 1:87 you can marvel at numerous details and realistic Formula 1 races. A special moment also for Prince Albert II and Charlene of Monaco, who did not miss the opportunity to attend the official opening on April 25th. “The fact that they are coming is like an accolade for Wonderland,” say Frederik and Gerrit Braun to the FAZ