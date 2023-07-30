Miniature painting | The popularity of miniature painting is growing – the German pioneer of the field praises the Finns: “You are super accurate”

German Roman Lappat changed his job as a teacher to a miniature painter. His works no longer end up on game boards, but in private collections.

German Roma Lappat is a former teacher who, despite his father’s warnings, changed fields. Lappat made a career out of miniature painting and now he is called a pioneer in the field.

Over the weekend, Lappat was the guest of honor at the role-playing event Ropecon in Helsinki.

Lappat’s path to becoming a pioneer started with board games. He started by playing with miniature figures. Then he started painting the figures he used in the games.

Nowadays, he is a full-time miniature painter and teacher. It’s been 20 years already. The figures painted by Lappat no longer end up on game boards, but in private collections and exhibitions.

Father’s assessment turned out to be wrong: Miniature painting was not a passing thing. The number of hobbyists has grown year by year.

The popularity has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which increased practicing at home. Also vikings- and Game of Thrones -TV series have made fantasy worlds familiar.

“The older I get, the kinder and more serene my projects become,” says Roman Lappat.

Miniature painting also called figure or figure painting. The painting has three genres according to the subjects: history, fantasy and sci-fi.

Lappat does them all. He has painted historical figures from ancient Greece to world wars. There are even versions of contemporary politicians that can be painted.

Roman Lappat paints all genres: history, fantasy and sci-fi.

“However, mostly the characters are warriors. It’s sad, but that’s history. People are more interested in conflicts than beautiful things,” says Lappat.

Lappati is most interested in telling stories. They are best suited for dioramas that have an environment or background in addition to individual figures. Diodrama can be, for example, a story related to war, where a fighter runs into a firestorm showing heroism.

At the end of the year, one of Lappat’s large dioramas with 408 figures will be displayed at the Miniature Museum in Madrid.

In addition to the figures, the dioramas also include the environment. Dioramas lend themselves to storytelling.

Usually 3-5 cm figures are ready: Hobbyists buy them online or use 3D printing. The figures can be modified in the desired direction. If the character is missing a beard, for example, you can carve one for it.

There is a competition for miniature painting at industry events. The same goes for Ropecon, whose jury you sit on Erkka Marttio. He is a class teacher from Jyväskylä and an enthusiast in the field.

“When I moved into working life, I thought it would be nice to have a calm and creative hobby that would help me relax after a working day,” says Marttio.

He competes in different parts of Europe and has also judged figure painting.

There are no exact figures on how many people practice the industry in Finland. According to Marttio, however, the direction is given by the Facebook community called the Figu project peer group, which has 1,400 members.

“The field is male-dominated, but the proportion of female and heterosexual enthusiasts has increased a lot,” says Marttio.

The picture shows the works of Erkka Martio. His own subject area is fantasy.

Erkka Marttio does not play with his figures, but paints them for the sake of painting. Marttio is one of the judges of Ropecon’s figure painting competition.

“I usually paint very detailed and for a long time. However, I decided to try the speed painting competition”, says Paula Nykänen.

Three an electricity market analyst who has been in the field for years and a doctor of technology Sannamari Pilpola tried the speed painting competition at Ropecon for the first time.

“The squealing associated with this is fascinating. I usually paint Warhammer 40K, which is a sci-fi setting. My own army is female warrior nuns,” says Pilpola.

Pilpola also plays with his painted army.

At the other end of the table, a construction worker competes Paula Nykänen. He has been doing miniature painting for five years. He too found a hobby through the Warhammer 40K game.

“When I paint, hours can easily sink into it. The most challenging is accuracy. I like new ideas and challenging myself. I paint freehand and like to make patterns on flags, for example”.

Sannamari Pilpola took part in the figure speed painting competition. He dabbles in the industry and usually paints the figures he uses in the Warhammer 40K game himself.

This is what the dragon that Sannamari Pilpola painted in the competition in one hour looks like.

Gaming is most popular in the US and figure painting in Europe.

How become a good miniature painter? Roman Lappatt has advice for that: be patient.

You can see a lot of craftsmanship on Instagram and YouTube. Your enthusiasm may die out when you notice how far others are.

“Don’t compare yourself to others. This is a bit like going to the gym. You can’t even go there and realize that tomorrow I’ll look like that muscular guy. Development takes time,” says Lappat.

Above all, you have to paint.

Lappatti has nothing but good things to say about Finnish painters.

“You are super accurate. Your pursuit of perfection is amazing.”