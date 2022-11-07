The manual gearbox is slowly dying out. Besides the fact that electric cars do not use them, new cars often come without a manual transmission option. Mini thinks this is a shame, so they want to sell more manual transmission cars. The problem is that Americans often cannot switch gears. So they’re going to do something about that.

Mini install a driving school with its own test track at the BMW center in California to celebrate the return of the manual transmission. In May of this year, Mini America’s six-speed manual transmission disappeared from the three-door Mini due to supply problems. Now Mini announces that the manual gearbox is again an option in America.

Transferring the fun of the manual gearbox

They handle the driving lessons in a good way. First of all, they teach the participants the basics. Think of finding the point of engagement of the clutch and how you can drive off smoothly. After this there is also room for some fun with the manual gearbox. Very important in a Mini Cooper, Cooper S or John Cooper Works.

Ultimately, a timed lap on a track should provide information about your driving skills. The aim of the driving lessons is to transfer the fun of driving with a manual transmission to the new generation. Something different than driving school Ria around the corner.