Mini announced the official presentation of the concept Vision Urbanaut, finally ‘touchable’ by hand with the very first model in all respects. The event will take place on the first day of July shortly after noon, in the presence of Bernd Körber, head of the British brand owned by the BMW group, and Oliver Heilmer, head of the design team.

Mini has communicated the news on its social channels a teaser announcing the debut of the car, and a disclaimer that speaks of Vision Urbanaut. The vehicle was presented in virtual form in November 2020: it’s about a electric minivan autonomous driving but with steering wheel available and stowable inside the dashboard.

According to the historic brand, “Vision Urbanaut was literally designed from the inside out. Its interior was the starting point to define the complete style of the car. The four-seater arrangement is extremely versatile. When the car is stationary, the driver’s area becomes a comfortable seating area. The two front seats are designed to rotate, the dashboard lowers and transforms into a sort of folding bed. In addition, the windshield can be opened upwards. At the rear, the backrests can be folded down or rotated manually“.

As for the so-called user interface, the approach should be minimalist. Conventional controls such as switches or buttons will be omitted, while retaining full connectivity which is assumed to be voice activated. But the analogue and tactile experience of initiating a command will not be denied, such as the touch operation option above the rear seat seat. A circular tool should be placed in the center of the car – the new action center – and will carry information where people meet.