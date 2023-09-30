Home page World

Severe storms have occurred again in Greece.

Greece has been hit by severe storms again. In Santorini, a “mini tornado” lifted a house into the air. There are floods elsewhere.

Athens/Santorini – Severe storms have hit Greece again. Torrential rains have caused widespread flooding in and around the Greek city of Volos and other central areas of the country for the second time in less than a month. A bad scene also occurred on the island of Santorini, which is very popular with tourists.

The Greek broadcaster writes of an “unprecedented incident”. Skai. Accordingly, the “mini” tornado lifted a one-story house in Kartedos on the island into the air and ultimately toppled it sideways. The house is a small, elongated building – apparently without a basement. The scene can be seen in a video published on TikTok. The small windpipe can also be clearly seen there. The incident has not been officially confirmed and the images cannot yet be independently verified. However, no one was injured. According to the eyewitness who posted the video online, the house was empty Skai further reported.

In contrast, the Greek port city of Volos was flooded by heavy rain for the second time in just a few weeks. By Wednesday afternoon there had been rainfall of around 113 liters per square meter, after which it continued to rain almost non-stop, as the Greek weather service Meteo announced. Many people spent the night without electricity and car traffic was banned. Residents were unable to leave their homes because the streets had turned into torrents, carrying stones, branches, rubbish, garbage cans and even cars towards the sea.

Storm in Greece: “The world is in danger”

“Human lives are in danger. The world is in danger,” Mayor Achilleas Beos told the news channel ERTnews on Thursday morning, visibly shocked. “80 percent of the city is still without electricity.” In many places the water is standing, the drainage pipes are destroyed, and people cannot go to work. Since the severe flooding at the beginning of September, people have worked tirelessly to clear up the damage, mud and rubbish, but so much water simply cannot drain away.

Deep “Elias” also hit the northern half of the island of Euboea, causing floods and landslides. The hinterland of Volos, a large plain heavily used for agriculture, was also affected again, where, according to residents, the water was several meters high again. Firefighters were also brought in from other parts of Greece, and the army was also deployed with boats and crawler vehicles to rescue people from houses.

Storm in Greece: Helicopter falls into the sea and sinks

A helicopter also crashed into the sea on Thursday. The incident occurred on Thursday during heavy rain off the island of Euboea. A day after a helicopter crashed off the coast of the Greek island of Euboea, which was hit by severe storms, the body of its pilot was recovered on Friday. As the Greek broadcaster ERTnews reported, citing the coast guard, the body of the 69-year-old pilot was recovered by divers from a depth of around 52 meters. The search operation took so long because the floods caused huge amounts of rubble to be washed into the sea and visibility was limited, reporters on site reported.

The sun is now shining again in most regions of Greece. There is currently no information about the cause of the crash.

From September 4th to 8th, a severe storm settled over central Greece. Heavy rain flooded villages and towns in many places. The amount of precipitation reached unprecedented levels of more than 700 liters per square meter in less than 24 hours. 17 people were killed. Storm “Daniel” then moved on – and caused catastrophic floods in Libya with thousands of deaths. (rjs/dpa)